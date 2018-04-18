Amber Rudd questioned on Windrush landing cards destruction
Reporters questioned Home Secretary Amber Rudd on the destruction of Windrush migrants’ landing cards as she left for work this morning. Officials have defended a decision to destroy thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of Windrush generation immigrants into the UK. Downing Street said disposing of documents had been the right decision to take while the Home Office said the information had limited use and keeping them could have broken data protection laws.