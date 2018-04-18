Australian Reptile Park Expecting Dingo Puppies

The Australian Reptile Park announced on April 18 that it is expecting dingo puppies.Dingoes Adina and Fred were checked by a vet, as seen in this video.“Dingoes are being blasted, baited, tracked, shot and hunted in the wild because of their perceived damage to agriculture. However, killing dingoes removes them from the critical weight ecosystem, allowing feral foxes and cats to continuously increase the rate of mammal extinction,” Tim Faulkner of the Reptile Park said.The dog, native to Australia, is listed on IUCN as “vulnerable”. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful