Trudeau and Macron: Friends who agree to disagree

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron appear to have a warm relationship, but there are issues that these friends appear to disagree on. Trudeau made history by becoming the first Canadian prime minister to address the French National Assembly today, when it became clear Trudeau and Macron have very different approaches to the issues of immigration and diversity. Macron has spoken about the importance of preserving European culture — he’s also currently pushing for a bill that would allow the detention of refugee children whose parents are denied asylum.