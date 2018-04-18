Dust Storm Prevents Aircraft From Landing at Denver Airport

High winds and poor visibility temporarily prevented some flights from taking off or landing at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, April 17.This video was taken by Bailey Elise McBride who was a passenger on a plane flying to the airport. It shows the dust storm as the plane was forced to divert to Western Nebraska Regional Airport.An airport spokesman tweeted the weather could continue to cause delays for many airline passengers.High winds also caused havoc for motorists after some interstate roads were closed, according to 9News. Credit: Bailey Elise McBride via Storyful