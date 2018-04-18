Roof Lands Atop Parked Car During Denver Wind Storm

Intense winds in Denver, Colorado, caused part of a roof to be blown on top of a parked car in downtown on April 17.Alli Lacey was at home when she began to notice that it was a bit more windy in Denver than usual. She went out on her balcony and much to her surprise, there was part of a roof being blown down the street. Lacey took out her phone and was able to capture the roof as it was lifted by the wind and brought down directly on a vacant, parked car. Credit: Alli Lacey via Storyful