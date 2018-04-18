‘I hope they win.’ Sandy Hook parents’ lawsuit against Alex Jones draws wave of support

“Freedom of speech isn’t freedom from consequences.” “The trial will bring out the truth.” Parents whose children were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 have filed defamation lawsuits against radio host Alex Jones. The consensus in Newsroom: It’s about time.

Jones has long claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was faked and that parents are “crisis actors.” Now, those parents are taking a stand. On Monday, three filed two defamation suits against the right-wing conspiracy theorist. They’re suing for damage to their reputation and for the mental anguish from Jones’s accusations. The parents are each seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Newsroom has been flooded with comments. Readers are siding with the parents and calling out Jones: “He just wanted attention and publicity.” “Excellent. Everyone should be accountable.”

Jones has repeatedly denounced the Sandy Hook shooting labeling it a “giant hoax.” In 2014, he said, “I’ve looked at it and undoubtedly there’s a cover-up.”



