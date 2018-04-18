The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Defends Madonna Over 'Ageism' Remarks; Says 'X Factor' Firing Rumors Are False

Sharon Osbourne defends Madonna over her vowing to "keep fighting" ageism and sexism. "She is so right because the thing is, age is ridiculous. You cannot judge someone by age," says Sharon Osbourne. "I think it's just press who do this, just make stories. I had this said about me last week in the English papers." Julie Chen asks, "What did they say?" Osbourne shares, "They said I was going to be let go from 'X Factor' because I was too old. And I was like, beeatch! There is no age. It's ridiculous!"