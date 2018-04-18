The Talk - Aisha Tyler Returns to 'The Talk' & Meets Eve; Talks 'Criminal Minds' Finale Cliffhanger

Actress and director Aisha Tyler returns to "The Talk" as guest co-host. 'I miss you so much... It felt so good the be here with you guys' says Tyler. Eve who replaced Tyler on the panel last October says, "My face hurts because I've been smiling the whole time. The energy has been really, really nice. So this is nice for me for you to be here for me to be the newbie here." Tyler recalls sending Eve "welcome" flowers once she got the hosting job reveals, "We met today, yeah!" Tyler also spills on tomorrow night's season finale of "Criminal Minds." "It's a double hour. The first episode is one of those standalone episodes where we chase down the bad guy. The second episode is incredible because it starts out one way, it finishes another. There's a cliffhanger."