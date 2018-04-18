News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Dashcam Shows Pedestrians Tackle Knife-Carrying Cyclist Fleeing Cardiff Police

This dashcam video shows the moment two members of the public tackled a man, said to have been carrying a hunting knife, as he was fleeing police on a bicycle in central Cardiff, Wales, on April 15.The footage, captured by Andy Brown as he was stopped at a red light on Castle Street, first shows police vehicles passing Brown’s vehicle, moving in the opposite direction. Moments later, a cyclist appears in front of Brown’s car and is immediately shoved off the bike by a pedestrian in a blue jacket.The cyclist gets to his feet and tries to run away but is then chased by two other members of the public. A fourth man tackles the cyclist a second time, making him fall to the ground again. The cyclist is then surrounded – by the two men who chased him and the second man who tackled him – and a police vehicle rushes in, and the cyclist is arrested.According to Wales Online, the cyclist, named as 20-year-old Muaz Tarafdar, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 16, and pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place. He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge, the report said. Credit: Andy Brown via Storyful

Latest

0419_1600_nat_police
1:33

Driver granted bail after crashing into two police officers
0419_1600_nat_finance
1:26

Afternoon finance report - April 19
0419_1600_nat_powerball
0:32

Powerball changes start today
0419_1600_nat_job
1:51

Unemployment figures well below expectations
0419_1600_nat_train
0:20

Sydney train delays
0419_1600_nat_daz
2:12

Sports commentator Darrell Eastlake dies, aged 75
0419_1600_nat_mcas
1:53

Teenager killed in car crash
0419_1600_nat_bank
0:30

Commonwealth Bank charged fees to dead clients

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym