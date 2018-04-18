News

Syrian Government Forces Tour Undeground Network of Jayesh al-Islam Tunnels in Douma

Syrian government forces walked through a remarkably large and durable tunnel network built by Jayesh al-Islam in Douma, located in East Ghouta, on April 16.The tunnel network was large enough for vehicles to drive through, and the reporter for the Syrian military, who posted these video, said the network of tunnels extended 15 meters underground.In the footage, he climbs multiple sets of staircases before emerging at street level, indicating that the tunnels were dug very deep.The Syrian government said it gained control of East Ghouta, including Douma, entirely on April 14.151,00 people have left East Ghouta after the Syrian government offensive there intensified at the beginning of this year, leaving for Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib provinces. Credit: Jaafar Younis via Storyful

