Police Respond as Cars Set on Fire During Violent Protests in Toulouse

Eighteen people were arrested following a night of violence in Toulouse on Monday, April 16, with riot police responding to the Mirail, Bagatelle, La Reynerie and Bellefontaine districts of the city.French reports say the violence arose after the death in prison over the weekend of a man from La Reynerie. According to France Bleu, rumors that the man was killed by a prison guard were widely shared among locals after the death. Credit: fabvalery / France 3 via Storyful