A student with a rare condition that causes constant hunger has revealed how her parents used to lock the FRIDGE so she couldn’t steal food. Alex Brown, 25, has a Prader-Willi-like syndrome, an incurable genetic disorder which causes overeating and often leads to morbid obesity. As a child her parents locked the fridge and cupboards when they left the house and Alex had a minder at school who ensured she didn’t eat anything she shouldn’t.