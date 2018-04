A retired accountant has spent more than 500 hours making a scale model of Wolves' old Molineux stadium.

Chris Jepson started the model in 2016 and finished it in time to coincide with his team winning promotion to the Premier League last weekend.

He hopes to display the model, made from materials such as matchsticks, coffee stirrers and rabbit hutch wire, at Wolves' official museum before auctioning it off for a cancer charity.