Market Open: April 17, 2018

CNBC brings you fast, accurate, and actionable business news and market updates.

Latest

1:33

Driver granted bail after crashing into two police officers
1:26

Afternoon finance report - April 19
0:32

Powerball changes start today
1:51

Unemployment figures well below expectations
0:20

Sydney train delays
1:53

Teenager killed in car crash
0:30

Commonwealth Bank charged fees to dead clients
1:22

Bite attacker released on bail

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym