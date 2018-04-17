Moment vigilante takes down brazen phone thief

This is the moment a passerby takes the law into his own hands and takes down a thief who stole a phone in broad daylight.

CCTV footage captured on April 15 in Ho Chi Minh city shows the thief loitering in a shop entrance.

The owner had left her seat near the till for about five minutes, according to witnesses.

The thief reaches across the counter to pocket the phone, which is charging.

But a passerby on a moped spots the thief, and tackles him to the ground.

The police arrived shortly afterwards and the thief was arrested, according to the filmer.