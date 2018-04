A thug who killed a young dad with a broken bottle has been posting bragging photos online from behind bars. Murderer Dashem Tesfamichael, 33, can be seen lying on bed topless and singing, before posing for a selfie with a cartoon sunglasses filter adding the caption "Elton John". In other photos posted on Instagram using an illegal phone, the shameless lag shows off tattoos, designer clothes and bling jewelry in posts filled with gun emojis.