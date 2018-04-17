Mum has boob job to help her breastfeed

A mum has revealed she had a special boob job to allow her to breastfeed her baby. Alice Coombe, 24, says she hated her small 32A bust more than ever after breastfeeding her first son Hector three years ago. Alice said she knew that she wanted more children but worried that without getting bigger boobs she would not have the confidence to breastfeed and bond with them. Before her second child Elizabeth was born she decided to put an end to her misery by getting breast augmentation in 2016.