Trained Bear Kicks Off Proceedings in Russian Club Soccer Game

A trained bear helped kick off the proceedings of a third-tier Russian Professional Football League soccer match in Pyatigorsk on Saturday, April 14.A clip shared to the FC Angusht YouTube account shows a bear being walked out to the sidelines shortly before kick-off at the FC Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk – FC Angusht Nazran game.The bear, wearing a muzzle, then sat in front of the crowd and clapped before standing on its hind legs while holding a soccer ball. The bear was then escorted off the field by its handler.The match ended FC Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk 3-0 FC Angusht Nazran. Credit: YouTube/FC-Angusht via Storyful