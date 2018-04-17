Motorists Struggle on Slippery Roads After Hail Pummels Oakland

Intense hail and snowfall caused havoc on the roads in Oakland, California, on Monday, April 16.This video shows a motorist trying to drive a car along Oakland’s Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School.Crews from Oakland Public Works were called to remove the snow and hail from the roads, according to local news reports. Several road accidents were reported as a result of the treacherous conditions, the report said. Credit: @oranckay via Storyful