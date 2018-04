Time's Up co-founder Eva Longoria dedicated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to women and Latino communities.

The actress, philanthropist and activist was joined by speakers Anna Faris, Felicity Huffman and Ricky Martin, as well as friend Victoria Beckham, at the Los Angeles ceremony on Monday.

Longoria, 43, recounted how she moved to the city 20 years ago and dreamed of one day having a star.