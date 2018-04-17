Unionists Rally Against Esso in Melbourne

Union representatives rallied against Esso/Exxon Mobile in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 17. According to 7 News, some workers had not worked for 300 days due to a pay dispute.The march came after a town hall meeting, during which more than 2,000 union delegates discussed pay, job security and working conditions.The protest, dubbed #ChangeTheRules, was part of an Australian Unions campaign to “abolish trickle down economics, create secure jobs, get big business to pay their fair share of tax, and restore penalty rates”. Credit: Australian Unions via Storyful