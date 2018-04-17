'Rapist in White House' Message Projected on DC Trump Hotel

Messages that read “there is a rapist in the White House,” and “impeach Trump” were projected onto the Trump International Hotel Washington DC on Monday, April 16.The projection was organized by Care2, a social network with more than 40 millions members, during the Sexual Assault Awareness Month in a bid to highlight a series of accusations of sexual misconduct at least 20 women made against US President Donald Trump, according to Newsweek.Care2 also reactiviated a year-old petition to impeach Trump. More than 343,000 people had voiced their support at the time of publication. Credit: lullnish via Storyful