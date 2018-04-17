News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

MLSE tries to capitalize on scalpers

A CBC News and Toronto Star investigation has discovered Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — the group that owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors — is trying to capitalize on scalpers. MLSE is charging people they've identified as professional scalpers an added premium of 30 per cent to renew season tickets for next year, instead of cancelling them to ensure the high-demand tickets wind up in the hands of regular fans. The scalpers say the two-price standard, one for regular fans and another for commercial resellers, may violate Canada's Competition Act.

Latest

0419_1600_nat_police
1:33

Driver granted bail after crashing into two police officers
0419_1600_nat_finance
1:26

Afternoon finance report - April 19
0419_1600_nat_powerball
0:32

Powerball changes start today
0419_1600_nat_job
1:51

Unemployment figures well below expectations
0419_1600_nat_train
0:20

Sydney train delays
0419_1600_nat_mcas
1:53

Teenager killed in car crash
0419_1600_nat_bank
0:30

Commonwealth Bank charged fees to dead clients
0419_1600_nat_biter
1:22

Bite attacker released on bail

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym