MLSE tries to capitalize on scalpers

A CBC News and Toronto Star investigation has discovered Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — the group that owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors — is trying to capitalize on scalpers. MLSE is charging people they've identified as professional scalpers an added premium of 30 per cent to renew season tickets for next year, instead of cancelling them to ensure the high-demand tickets wind up in the hands of regular fans. The scalpers say the two-price standard, one for regular fans and another for commercial resellers, may violate Canada's Competition Act.