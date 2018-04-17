Cambridge Police Release Video of Officer Punching Black Harvard Student

Cambridge Police said they will conduct an internal review after a 21-year-old black Harvard student was punched by officers while being restrained on the ground on April 13 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.In a statement, police said they received multiple calls about a man who was naked, including one from a woman who said a man threw clothes at her.“Officers located and verbally engaged the naked male standing on a traffic island in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue. It was learned from his acquaintances that he previously took narcotics, which could have a hallucinogenic effect when ingested. Numerous attempts made by officers to calm the male down were met with opposition and his hostility escalated while officers attempted to speak with him. After he was observed clinching both of his fists and started taking steps towards officers attempting to engage with the male, officers made the tactical decision to grab his legs and bring him to the ground, however, the male resisted arrest once on the ground. Three officers from the Cambridge Police and another officer from the Transit Police were required to gain compliance from the male and place him in handcuffs to avoid further injury to himself, the responding officers or any on-lookers.The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. While in transport, he proceeded to spit a mixture of blood and saliva at an EMT.As a result of this incident, Selorm Ohene, 21, Cambridge, is being charged with Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Assault and Battery on an Ambulance Personnel. Two Cambridge Police Officers were also treated at a local hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries and unprotected exposure to bodily fluids.Because use of force was required in order to gain compliance from Ohene to avoid further injury to himself, the responding officers or any on-lookers, an internal review will be conducted by the department’s leadership and Professional Standards Unit, per policy of the department." Credit: Cambridge Police via Storyful