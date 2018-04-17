Woman steals goods from outside a UK charity shop

A filmer captured a woman stealing goods from outside a charity shop in Waltham Cross, UK, on April 15.

“I was outraged that someone would steal goods intended to help people in need,” the filmer said.

The filmer challenged her, told her the items weren’t hers and that she needed to put them back.

But the woman said she didn’t speak English and walked off.

“She then returned 10 minutes after this video was taken and took more items, but I couldn’t film it,” the filmer said.

The filmer said the charity supports local children with disabilities and their families.