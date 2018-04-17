Tyra Banks on Beyoncé Wanting Only Official Coachella Photos Out
Beyoncé allegedly is trying to take control over her Coachella photos asking news outlets to only use official photos of her Coachella performance. Guest co-host Tyra Banks says, "I don't know if Beyonceactually asked for that because it's really hard to control that. I mean as public figures you're out there and you're just kinda like for the taking so I don't know if I believe it. If she did it, I don't blame her," says Banks. Julie Chen asks her, "If you could do it, would you?" Banks says, "Hell yeah...Oh my gosh, I look totally different on "America's Next Top Model," than I do on "America's Got Talent." On "America's Next Top Model" I'm the producer and I can edit it. Yeah, I get it."