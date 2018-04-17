Sara Gilbert Reveals How She and Johnny Galecki Named Their "Roseanne" Son

Julie Chen posted a photo of herself as Nicki Minajon social media, and the superstar singer responded complimenting the look. Julie asks the other hosts the best comments they've received on social media. Eve shared that Lil' Kim posted about her, saying, "When I first started on the show, I talked about the first time I met Lil' Kim and how I loved her... people started tweeting at her, trying to start a beef between us... she says, 'Listen, we are friends... that's my baby.' We do not have a beef. We are friends." Sara Gilbert reveals how she and 'Roseanne' co-star Johnny Galecki named their on-screen son, "I texted him, "What do you think we named our baby boy?' And then I said, 'Oh maybe Mark,' because Mark was played by Glenn Quinn, who was his brother on the show who passed away. And then Johnny said, 'Oh definitely Mark.'... I posted it today, and Johnny answered and he said, 'I don't think we've ever agreed on anything so quickly.'"