Alfie Evans' dad: 'We're never going to back down'

Footage from Alder Hey hospital and a neighbouring park as campaigners await news of the latest appeal by the parents of toddler Alfie Evans to continue his care.

His parents Tom Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, are due to ask Court of Appeal judges on Monday to allow their son Alfie Evans to continue to receive treatment.

The couple, who are from Liverpool, have already lost fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.