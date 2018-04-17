Rare Sighting of Majestic Orcas off San Diego

A pod of orcas was spotted swimming off the coast of San Diego, California, on April 14, an atypical occurrence for the animals, which typical stay further away from the shoreline.Domenic Biagini had the pleasure of spotting the orcas traveling about 20 miles off the coast on Saturday afternoon and filmed them from a drone. According to this article, orcas do not normally travel close to the San Diego coastline, so this sighting is especially spectacular. Credit: Domenic Biagini via Storyful