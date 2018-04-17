Man Suspects Apple May Be Monitoring his Drone Flights

Veteran drone pilot Duncan Sinfield speculates that Apple Park security is starting to monitor and track drones being flown over their new campus in Cupertino, California.Sinfield has been recording footage of the “Apple Park” campus construction for over 2 years. He uploaded a video on April 16 claiming that he thinks Apple security is starting to monitor drones flying in and around their campus. Sinfield states here that he thinks “that Apple is tracking all drones in the vicinity of the campus with sophisticated radio frequency technology.” He notes in the description of the video that Apple security usually shows up to his exact take off location within ten minutes or less and that he always abides by their rules and has no problem leaving the vicinity. Although Sinfield is only speculating at this point, he believes that eventually Apple Park will not allow any drones to fly above the campus in any capacity.Apple has not commented on this speculation and we are monitoring for any statement from Apple about drones flying in the area. Credit: Duncan Sinfield via Storyful