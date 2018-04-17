Driver leads cops to his house in car chase

A reckless driver with a need for speed led cops on a death-defying cat and mouse chase - before ringing them hours later to say his car had been 'STOLEN'. A four-minute-long heart-pounding video showed Warren Gray driving through red lights in a busy city centre while being tailed by police cars. Gray, 33, at one point even drove across a central reservation into oncoming traffic while behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara Sheffield, South Yorks., last year. He dodged between bollards while mounting the pavement and sped through residential areas at 70mph without his lights on.