"Poo cakes" made out of human waste intended to be used as fertiliser have been poo-pooed by farmers who say it may see crops rejected by the whisky industry. The unique idea was put forward to farmers as a cost-effective alternative to expensive artificial fertilisers which can cost up to £250 per tonne. Despite the human waste cakes costing only £2.45 per tonne - the National Farmers Union has warned its members against using the "poo cakes".