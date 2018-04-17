California Highway Patrol Hoist Hiker to Safety After 30-Foot Fall in Kyburz

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Valley Division Air Operations team rescued a 52-year-old hiker who fell 30 feet during a hike in Kyburz on April 13.According to a post shared on the CHP – Valley Division Air Operations Facebook page, the 52-year-old hiker from Napa fell from a rock formation while climbing.A clip of the daring rescue shared to Facebook shows CHP personnel hoisting the hiker to safety. The clip had earned over 4,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: CHP – Valley Division Air Operations via Storyful