Demonstrators Block Roads in Armenian Capital to Protest Former President's Prime Minister Bid

Protesters blocked roads and clashed with security forces on the fourth day of rallies in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as they demonstrated against former President Serzh Sarkisian’s bid to become prime minister, Radio Free Europe reported.This footage shows protesters clashing with police as they block vehicles and obstruct metro trains.On Monday, police condemned opposition lawmaker Nikola Pashinian, who led the protests, saying the demonstrations disrupted thousands of citizens in the capital.Sarkisian’s second term as president ended on April 9, but parliament was expected to vote on his appointment as prime minister on April 17, Radio Free Europe said. Opposition activists claimed constitutional changes implemented during Sarkisian’s presidency were designed to allow him to maintain power in the strengthened role of prime minister, the outlet said. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful