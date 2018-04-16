Unlikely friendship between a dog and guinea pigs

A loving pooch rescued from the streets after her owner became homeless has found bundles of love with a new family including her two guinea pig sisters. Moki, a two-year-old pit bull mix, loves nothing more than chilling out with Frida and Pandora and spends her evenings cuddling up to her unlikely fluffy friends. Pet lover Kristy Gamayo, 44, adopted Moki from Animal Care and Control in San Francisco, USA, after her original owner became homeless and could no longer care for her.