Ancient castle wall may fall on to man's house

A man is living in constant fear that his house could be destroyed by the towering ruins of a crumbling CASTLE that stand just a few feet away from his home. Rob Stockdale, 66, has lived in the shadow of medieval Malefant Castle that forms a 40 foot tall boundary wall on his land for eight years. The base of the rampart, built in 13th Century AD, are falling away and Rob fears it could topple and not only damage his home, but potentially kill someone.