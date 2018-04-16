Relatives Gather at Hospital Following Deadly Church Shooting in Pakistan

Relatives gathered at a Pakistani hospital after a drive-by shooting outside a church in the city of Quetta killed two people on April 15, Radio Free Europe reported.Officials said two Christians were killed and at least eight others were injured when men on a motorbike opened fire on churchgoers as they made their way home, local reports said.A Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, Radio Free Europe reported. The incident occurred weeks after the group claimed responsibility for another attack in the city, which killed four Christians. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful