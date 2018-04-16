News

Labour says Windrush generation treatment “unacceptable”

The Shadow Attorney General Baroness Chakrabarti has urged the government take action after the “unacceptable” treatment of the ‘Windrush generation’. A cross-party group of 140 MPs has written to Theresa May calling for an "immediate and effective" response to problems faced by long-term British residents from the "Windrush generation" over their immigration status. The move follows concern that people are facing deportation and being denied access to healthcare due to UK paperwork issues and anomalies affecting some immigrants who arrived between the late 1940s and early 1970s.

0418_1130_nat_surfer
1:15

Surfer attacked by shark off WA coast speaks about his ordeal
0418_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday finance report - April 18
0418_1130_nat_talks
1:43

Malcolm Turnbull prepares for talks in London
0418_1130_nat_bush
1:43

Barbara Bush dies aged 92
0418_1130_nat_ses
1:30

SES called in to look for evidence in suspicious Brisbane house fire
0418_1130_nat_rebel
1:36

Rebel Wilson returns to court as Bauer Media appeals
0418_1130_nat_helicopter
1:45

Helicopter pilot in hospital after surviving fiery crash
0418_1130_nat_plane
1:45

Woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym