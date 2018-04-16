Labour says Windrush generation treatment “unacceptable”

The Shadow Attorney General Baroness Chakrabarti has urged the government take action after the “unacceptable” treatment of the ‘Windrush generation’. A cross-party group of 140 MPs has written to Theresa May calling for an "immediate and effective" response to problems faced by long-term British residents from the "Windrush generation" over their immigration status. The move follows concern that people are facing deportation and being denied access to healthcare due to UK paperwork issues and anomalies affecting some immigrants who arrived between the late 1940s and early 1970s.