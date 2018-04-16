Lamborghini owner caught out after sudden downpour leaves interior of supercar soaked

This is the moment the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador had to stand in the rain to change his roof after a sudden downpour.

Footage from Hanoi shows the worried owner hurriedly trying to mount the roof as rain begins to fall.

Witnesses say the owner of the vehicle sprinted over to his car from the cafe in which he was drinking coffee when it started to rain.

The Aventador, unlike other convertibles, requires the driver to manually install the roof, which takes longer than an automatic roof.

This is due to the fact the large engine is to the rear of the seats.

The footage was captured on April 15.