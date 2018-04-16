Buckingham Palace transformed by rainforest projection
Buckingham Palace was transformed on Sunday night as a rainforest design was projected on to the building. The image was displayed as part of a global conservation initiative in the Queen's name. Her Commonwealth Canopy project (QCC) seeks to preserve precious areas of forest for future generations. The artwork featured the QCC logo embedded with a pattern of identifiable foliage and tree silhouettes, designed to take the viewer into a forest canopy space.