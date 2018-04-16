Fire Crews Drive Through Bushfire Southwest of Sydney

Fire crews continued to battle a massive bushfire covering 2,430 hectares of bushland in southwest Sydney on April 16, according to local reports.The bushfire, which started in Casula on Saturday afternoon, continued to burn northeast towards Barden Ridge on Monday as the emergency alert was downgraded.NSW Rural Fire Service said the fire had burnt over 2,430 hectares but the number of homes damaged and destroyed could not be immediately determined, ABC reported. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful