Terrifying moment abandoned building collapses

A three-storey building collapsed in a matter of seconds in a city in northern India.

The incident occurred in Agra, on April 15.

Luckily, none was killed or injured as the families, which were living in the building, had been evacuated after it was declared unsafe.

Local residents said water had seeped to the foundation of the building due to a damaged pipeline.

“The building collapsed as the foundation had weakened,” said Kishore Yadav, who lives in the neighbourhood.