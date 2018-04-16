Scores Injured After Bus Crashes on Highway Near Bangkok

At least 23 people were injured after a bus crashed on a highway around 40 miles north of Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, April 16.The bus overturned on Phahonyothin Road close to Bang Pa-in, according to Thai PBS.Police suspect the bus driver may have consumed drugs before the accident, the report said. This video captured by eyewitness Munchuta Pooklam shows paramedics tending to patients at the crash site. Credit: Munchuta Pooklam via Storyful