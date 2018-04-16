Possible Tornado Rips Through Lynchburg, Damaging Homes and Businesses

A possible tornado ripped through Lynchburg, Virginia, on Sunday, April 15, damaging homes, businesses and property.This dramatic video was captured by eyewitness Spencer Foster at his home in Timberlake Road. It shows intense winds and rain battering a car park and bringing down a tree.Thousands of people in Lynchburg and surrounding areas were left without power after the possible tornado downed power lines, according to local news reports.Authorities issued a state of emergency for Lynchburg as they advised motorists to avoid the roads. Credit: Spencer Foster via Storyful