News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Fire Crews Drive Through Southwest Sydney Bushfire

Fire crews continued to battle a massive bushfire in southwest Sydney on April 16. Video shared rural fire brigades on Saturday shows the hellish conditions inside the fire that has so far consumed over 2,430 hectares of bushland.The bushfire, which started in Casula on Saturday afternoon, continues to burn northeast towards Barden Ridge. While the emergency alert was downgraded on Monday morning, roads from Lucas Heights to Holsworthy remained close with 250 firefighters still on scene to contain the blaze, The Australian reported.NSW Rural Fire Service said the fire had burnt over 2,430 hectares but the number of homes damaged and destroyed could not yet be determined. Speaking with media, the RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he couldn’t “believe homes were not lost in this fire” and praised the efforts of firefighters and prepared residents, many of whom stayed behind to defend their homes.NSW Police said they were treating the fire as suspicious and were continue to investigate. The state premier Gladys Berejiklian said “the community would it absolutely unforgivable” if the fire was deliberately lit.A video taken by Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade, who were on property protection duty Saturday night, shows fire crews driving through the bushfires south of Sandy Point. Credit: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via Storyful

Latest

0418_1130_nat_surfer
1:15

Surfer attacked by shark off WA coast speaks about his ordeal
0418_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday finance report - April 18
0418_1130_nat_talks
1:43

Malcolm Turnbull prepares for talks in London
0418_1130_nat_bush
1:43

Barbara Bush dies aged 92
0418_1130_nat_ses
1:30

SES called in to look for evidence in suspicious Brisbane house fire
0418_1130_nat_rebel
1:36

Rebel Wilson returns to court as Bauer Media appeals
0418_1130_nat_helicopter
1:45

Helicopter pilot in hospital after surviving fiery crash
0418_1130_nat_plane
1:45

Woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym