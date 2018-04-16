Fire Crews Drive Through Southwest Sydney Bushfire

Fire crews continued to battle a massive bushfire in southwest Sydney on April 16. Video shared rural fire brigades on Saturday shows the hellish conditions inside the fire that has so far consumed over 2,430 hectares of bushland.The bushfire, which started in Casula on Saturday afternoon, continues to burn northeast towards Barden Ridge. While the emergency alert was downgraded on Monday morning, roads from Lucas Heights to Holsworthy remained close with 250 firefighters still on scene to contain the blaze, The Australian reported.NSW Rural Fire Service said the fire had burnt over 2,430 hectares but the number of homes damaged and destroyed could not yet be determined. Speaking with media, the RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he couldn’t “believe homes were not lost in this fire” and praised the efforts of firefighters and prepared residents, many of whom stayed behind to defend their homes.NSW Police said they were treating the fire as suspicious and were continue to investigate. The state premier Gladys Berejiklian said “the community would it absolutely unforgivable” if the fire was deliberately lit.A video taken by Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade, who were on property protection duty Saturday night, shows fire crews driving through the bushfires south of Sandy Point. Credit: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via Storyful