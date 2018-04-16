Flooding Blocks Roads on Kauai

Flash floods and landslides swept Hawaii’s Kauai island on Sunday, April 15, after a record breaking 28 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period.Governor David Ige declared an emergency proclamation for Kauai after flash floods washed away cars, flooded homes and landslides blocked roads on the Hawaiian island. The Associated Press reported Red Cross shelters were housing about 40 people after flooding swamped dozens of homes and knocked out power to more on Kauai’s north shore.The National Weather Service Honolulu said in a statement that 28.15 inches of rainfall was recorded from Hanalei, Kauai, through Saturday and early Sunday morning when the gauge stopped recording. NWS noted that this storm was likely to have broken the 28.54 inch record for maximum rainfall in a day that was set in March 2012.These videos from the Hawaii Department of Transportation show floodwater blocking the Kushio Highway at various points on Kauai. Credit: Hawaii Department of Transportation via Storyful