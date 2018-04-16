News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Flooding Blocks Roads on Kauai

Flash floods and landslides swept Hawaii’s Kauai island on Sunday, April 15, after a record breaking 28 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period.Governor David Ige declared an emergency proclamation for Kauai after flash floods washed away cars, flooded homes and landslides blocked roads on the Hawaiian island. The Associated Press reported Red Cross shelters were housing about 40 people after flooding swamped dozens of homes and knocked out power to more on Kauai’s north shore.The National Weather Service Honolulu said in a statement that 28.15 inches of rainfall was recorded from Hanalei, Kauai, through Saturday and early Sunday morning when the gauge stopped recording. NWS noted that this storm was likely to have broken the 28.54 inch record for maximum rainfall in a day that was set in March 2012.These videos from the Hawaii Department of Transportation show floodwater blocking the Kushio Highway at various points on Kauai. Credit: Hawaii Department of Transportation via Storyful

Latest

0418_1130_nat_surfer
1:15

Surfer attacked by shark off WA coast speaks about his ordeal
0418_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday finance report - April 18
0418_1130_nat_talks
1:43

Malcolm Turnbull prepares for talks in London
0418_1130_nat_bush
1:43

Barbara Bush dies aged 92
0418_1130_nat_ses
1:30

SES called in to look for evidence in suspicious Brisbane house fire
0418_1130_nat_rebel
1:36

Rebel Wilson returns to court as Bauer Media appeals
0418_1130_nat_helicopter
1:45

Helicopter pilot in hospital after surviving fiery crash
0418_1130_nat_plane
1:45

Woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym