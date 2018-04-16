Tornado Grounds Flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Flights were cancelled and delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Sunday, April 15, after a tornado hit the area.An airport spokesman advised airline passengers to check the status of their flight directly with their airline before travelling.This video from eyewitness Barak Ortiz shows the storm bringing rain and high winds to the airport.The FAA air control tower was evacuated temporarily just before 4 pm but resumed operations soon after, according to local news reports. Credit: Barak Ortiz via Storyful