Lacy the Delaware County Sheriff's Bloodhound Had the Best Retirement Party

Lacy, a bloodhound police dog with the Delaware County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department K9 unit, retired at the age of nine and celebrated on Sunday, April 15, with a delicious soft-serve ice cream treat.The Facebook post celebrating Lacy said: “Lacy’s career accomplishments are many, including being called upon by the FBI 6 times to help with cases throughout the U.S. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations called upon Lacy and Dep. Gaines twice and the dynamic duo didn’t disappoint: in one case their work resulted in locating a serial killer and in the other they helped find a missing child!”Because of health problems, Lacy will go on living as a family pet with her handler. Credit: Delaware County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office via Storyful