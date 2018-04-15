Man rides down busy road on motor scooter while holding sleeping baby

A reckless father was filmed riding a motor scooter down a busy road in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday while cradling a sleeping baby in his arms.

The man - who was also not wearing a helmet - was travelling down the highway at around 45 miles per hour, according to the filmer of the video.

Approximately 14,000 people lose their lives each year in Vietnam as a result of road traffic crashes, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Motorcyclists account for a high proportion (approximately 59 percent) of the road traffic collisions in the country, the WHO says.

According to a WHO report, "many of Vietnam's existing road safety laws are either not comprehensive in their scope, or are poorly enforced."