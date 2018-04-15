Demonstrators Call for Shinzo Abe's Resignation in Face of Scandals

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Japanese Diet Building in Tokyo on April 14, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the wake of numerous scandals which have involved his government.According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, one controversy involved a discounted land sale to a school operator of which Abe’s wife was planned to become principal, while a second concerns the approval process a friend of Abe went through to open a veterinary school. Credit: The River via Storyful